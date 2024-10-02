Around 60 f irefighters are at the scene of a large fire on-board a ship near Bristol.

Crews were called to a fire on a vessel at the Royal Edward Dock in Avonmouth at 11:47am.

No casualties have been reported by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokesman said: "We currently have 11 fire engines, specialist appliances and approximately 60 firefighters on the scene tackling the fire. Thankfully, no one has been injured."

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

