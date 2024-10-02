A lorry that got stuck on a narrow road into a village in Cornwall is expected to be removed by crane this morning, Wednesday 2 October.

The vehicle became trapped on Castle Hill in Forder, near Saltash, on Monday 30 September.

The vehicle is trapped on Castle Hill in Forder Credit: Ben Godfrey/BPM Media

ITV News' Sam Blackledge is at the scene and reports that the power to homes in the village has been cut to allow the lorry to be lifted away safely.

So far this morning, the cab has been unhitched from the container and driven away.

A lorry got stuck in the same place in 2007 and it also had to be removed by crane.

In 2007, a lorry became stuck in the same place and had to be craned out Credit: John Beale

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.