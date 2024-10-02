Live
Live: Lorry stuck in Cornish village to be lifted out 'by crane'
A lorry that got stuck on a narrow road into a village in Cornwall is expected to be removed by crane this morning, Wednesday 2 October.
The vehicle became trapped on Castle Hill in Forder, near Saltash, on Monday 30 September.
ITV News' Sam Blackledge is at the scene and reports that the power to homes in the village has been cut to allow the lorry to be lifted away safely.
So far this morning, the cab has been unhitched from the container and driven away.
A lorry got stuck in the same place in 2007 and it also had to be removed by crane.
This is a developing story. Updates to follow.