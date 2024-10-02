Meet Bear: The 'smiley' 50kg dog protecting Christmas turkeys on Somerset farm

A 'smiley' 50kg dog is being used to guard a flock of Christmas turkeys on a farm in Somerset to ensure they can stay outside.

Bear is a Maremma Sheepdog - an Italian breed which traditionally protects sheep in the Alps from wolves.

Farmer George Ford brought Bear onto the farm as a puppy three years ago. He has grown up with turkeys and become protective of them.

He prowls the outdoor netted electric fence for foxes and other threats to the flock.

George, who runs Nempnett Pastures near Blagdon in Somerset, said: "He is phenomenal. He's brilliant. We haven't lost any turkeys - touch wood - so far so good.

"Even now we've got these poaching nets and they're electrified. It's not enough to stop a really hungry fox because we don't shut these birds in at night in the safety of a building.

"They're literally out day and night. You know, if I'm going to sleep at night, I need something in there protecting them. Bear just wants to protect whatever he was raised with. And we raised him out here with these turkeys."

George prides himself in keeping his turkeys outside day and night, calling them "beyond free range".

This year he has 750 turkeys who will grow to six months-old before they are sold in time for Christmas.

They are rotated across a field and allowed to roam a large area to ensure they are as healthy as possible.

Bear has since become part of the family, and such is his success at keeping the turkeys safe, the family have now purchased two more Maremma Sheepdogs.

George describes Bear as "always smiling and he loves to play. Once he starts trusting you, he is a big softie."

But do not be deceived by his cuddly nature, George warns - Bear is not to be messed with.