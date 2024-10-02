A 15-year-old has been sentenced after he threw objects at police officers and members of the public during the violent disorder in Bristol in August.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, pleaded guilty to violent disorder following the incidents of Saturday 3 August.

He was given a 12-month intensive referral order when he appeared at Bristol Youth Court on Tuesday 1 October.

The court heard he had been "a constant participant" of the "violent mob" on that day and footage also showed him kicking a police officer.

The order will require him to work with the youth justice service and a programme of rehabilitation and education work.

He is the 25th person to be sentenced for their involvement in the August disorder. A total of 52 people have been arrested and 43 have been charged in the subsequent investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: "I hope he uses these next 12 months as an opportunity to reflect on his behaviour on that day and the impact it has had on our communities in Bristol.

"The judge has made the seriousness of his offending absolutely clear. It was completely unacceptable and it's right that he's been sentenced today for it."