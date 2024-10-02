The dairy divas battling it out for top farming prizes in Somerset

Play Brightcove video

The Dairy Show sees farmers come from far and wide to show off their amimals and compete for top prizes, as ITV West Country's Ben McGrail reports

Farmers from across the country have been battling it out for the top prizes at the largest dairy event of its kind in the UK.

The Dairy Show is an annual fixture at the Bath & West Showground, in Shepton Mallet, Somerset, and brings together key people from the industry.

The highlights are the many competitive categories where farmers show off their finest livestock, with cows primed and pruned ready for judging in the main arena.

James Bottom, a farmer from Cornwall, told ITV News West Country he was "really proud" after picking up a number of rosettes at the event.

He said: "It's really good to be out representing the breed and actually winning with them.

"I've been clipping them, washing them, and getting them all ready and fed up. I won colour breed and champion handler, so I'm really happy with that."

The Dairy Show in Shepton Mallet is the biggest event of its kind in the country.

Chair of the Dairy Show, David Cotton, said for farmers, the event is an important date in the calendar.

"Many of the farmers have done a day's work before they get here, so they don't arrive until around 10 o'clock.

"By around 3 o'clock it starts to get quieter because they've got more work to do, so the middle of the day is a good chance to see mates, do a bit of business and catch up with each other."