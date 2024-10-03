A Bengal cat had to have its leg amputated after getting caught in what its owner claims was an illegal gin trap.

Cliff Spittle said the cat, named Wilson, had been stuck with the trap attached to its leg for several days before being found.

Mr Spittle, from Yelland, said: "The cat had this on for three days before we found her. The leg was in a right mess."

He said the vet bills ended up costing £5,300. He said: "They tried Manuka honey for two weeks, but by the end, the vet bills were £3,000 and they said there’s just too much nerve damage. We've got to take the leg off."Despite the incident, Mr Spittle reports that Wilson is "absolutely fine" now, though the emotional and financial toll continues to weigh heavily on the family.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We’re so sorry Wilson has been left with terrible injuries. Not only is it illegal to set a gin trap, it is also illegal to cause an animal to suffer as a result. We have sadly seen domestic animals fall victim to these traps many times.

Gin traps can cause significant suffering to animals according to the RSPCA Credit: Library image

“Gin traps are mechanical devices designed to catch an animal by its leg, using spring-operated jaws with teeth or serrated edges.

"Although owning or selling a gin trap is not an offence, the use of gin traps has been outlawed in the UK since 1958, as well as the use of a legal spring trap that has been modified by having teeth cut into the jaws or fencing staples welded onto them.

"Despite this, some are still being illegally used to catch animals such as rabbits and foxes.“Gin traps are indiscriminate. The victims can be wildlife, or family pets but whichever the animal, these traps cause a great deal of suffering and we are extremely concerned about their use.“The RSPCA is opposed to the manufacture, sale and use of all snares and traps which cause suffering. Animals trapped like this will struggle when caught and may succeed in pulling the trap from its anchor only to die later from their injuries.“We’re grateful to people who report their concerns to us but we cannot comment any further as we are unable to discuss enquiries about specific individuals and what action may be taken.”