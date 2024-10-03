Live
M5 traffic delays after air ambulance called to serious crash involving van and motorbike
Motorists are being warned of delays on the M5 in Somerset following a serious collision involving a motorbike and a van.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea at around 1:30pm on Thursday 3 October.
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions.
Avon and Somerset Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment.
National Highways said the northbound carriageway has reopened, but the southbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 21 and 22.
There are "severe delays" of up to 90 minutes on the approach to the area, National Highways said.
Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes, and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management on the approaches.
Diversion Routes
Southbound traffic is advised to follow the solid square diversion route symbol:
Exit the M5 southbound at J21
Join the A370 westbound towards Weston-super-Mare
Continue around the A370 around Weston-super-Mare and then towards Burnham-on-Sea
At the roundabout with the A38 (E Brent Roundabout), join the A38 southbound and then continue to re-join the M5 southbound at J22.
Northbound traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion route symbol:
Exit the M5 northbound at J22 and at the roundabout take the third exit onto the A38 northbound
Continue on the A38 for approximately 1.5 miles to the next roundabout and take the first exit onto the A370 northbound
Remain on the A370 for approximately 5 miles to the junction with the A3033/Devonshire Road
Turn right onto the A3033 and continue to the Drove Roundabout with the A370
Take the third exit onto the A30 towards Bristol
Continue on the A370 for approximately 4 miles to reach J21 of the M5 and continue your journey