Motorists are being warned of delays on the M5 in Somerset following a serious collision involving a motorbike and a van.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between Weston-super-Mare and Burnham-on-Sea at around 1:30pm on Thursday 3 October.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions.

Avon and Somerset Police said the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment.

National Highways said the northbound carriageway has reopened, but the southbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 21 and 22.

There are "severe delays" of up to 90 minutes on the approach to the area, National Highways said.

Avon and Somerset Police has asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the force.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area.

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes, and National Highways traffic officers are assisting with traffic management on the approaches.

Diversion Routes

Southbound traffic is advised to follow the solid square diversion route symbol:

Exit the M5 southbound at J21

Join the A370 westbound towards Weston-super-Mare

Continue around the A370 around Weston-super-Mare and then towards Burnham-on-Sea

At the roundabout with the A38 (E Brent Roundabout), join the A38 southbound and then continue to re-join the M5 southbound at J22.

Northbound traffic is advised to follow the solid triangle diversion route symbol: