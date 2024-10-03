A charity which supports victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence is to open a new safe space inside a superstore.

FearFree is set to open its first charity shop in the former Argos store at the Gateway Shopping Centre, in Trowbridge, Wiltshire.

As well as selling pre-loved items, the shop will have a sanctuary where people experiencing domestic abuse or sexual violence can access support "discreetly."

People will be able to contact support workers at the charity, who will offer personalised advice about the support that is available to them.

The space will have a laptop and a phone which people can use to contact support workers at FreeFree.

Dione Mitchell, Sexual Therapeutic Advisor at FearFree, said: "The space is in our charity shop, but it's completely separate from that so coming here is really discreet.

"You won't have any conversations overheard by anybody else, and our volunteers are on standby to offer support."

"It means they won't leave a digital footprint in their own home, which for many people is really important," Ms Mitchell said.

The shop, which is due to open in the coming weeks, will sell a range of pre-loved items including clothes, accessories, furniture and bric-a-brac.

Some of the donations will also be used to create 'escape kits', which are packs containing essential items like pyjamas, coats, and toiletries, as well as toys for children.

The kits will be given to people who are fleeing domestic abuse with little to no belongings and urgently need support.

The 'escape kits' will contain essential items like toiletries, coats and shoes.

Daisy Wright, Project Services Officer at FearFree, said: "The kits will be ready to go, so they can be given to the people that need them most as soon and as quickly as possible in order to help them rebuild their lives."

"For someone fleeing abuse, receiving a support kit gives them a sense of belonging and a sense of comfort, as well as just a sense that they're not alone and we are here to support them," she added.

If you or somebody you know is affected by domestic abuse, FearFree is available to help in the South West.

You can contact their Wiltshire support line on 01225 775276 or their Devon support centre on 0345 155 1074.

