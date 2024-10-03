Play Brightcove video

Michael's mother Cristina Pittalis told ITV News West Country his disappearance is "out of character", as ITV News West Country's Robert Murphy reports

The mother of a man from Somerset who vanished in Sardinia has made a plea for information on his whereabouts, saying authorities are not doing enough to find him.

Michael Frison, 25, from Chard disappeared in the inhospitable Luras region of the Mediterranean island in July 2024.

He had been visiting his grandparents and had decided to go camping with a friend he had met in Sardinia in the inhospitable Luras region of the island.

Italian authorities have been searching the area where Michael was last seen.

Michael's mother, Cristina Pittalis, told ITV News West Country she was returning to the island to resume her own one-woman hunt in the absence of Italian search teams.

" It's what mums do," she said. "It's a love that gives you a power to carry on and not stop."

She added: "You just find the courage and you're not afraid of anything or anyone. I'm not afraid to go against the authorities should it comes to it."

Christina is appealing for Michael's friend Naomi, who he met on the island, to get in touch as she believes he may have information on his whereabouts.

She said: "I need you, Naomi. I need your help. You've done nothing wrong.

"However, you were the last person to be with Michael. You can still help us understand Michael's state of mind and perhaps the reasons behind his disappearance."

Michael Frison disappeared in Sardinia in July 2024 Credit: Family handout

Cristina said the Italian authorities are now upgrading the inquiry into Michael's disappearance, following her appeal on the Italian TV show, 'Chi L'Ha Vista'.

"The authorities are now potentially changing the line of investigation," Cristina said.

" It's not been officially communicated to me but I believe now it will probably be investigated as a crime."

She said it's "out of character" for Michael to have disappeared without getting in touch with his family or friends.

"Michael has not left voluntarily," she said. "Something must have happened."

Cristina said Michael's disappearance is 'out of character'

Cristina has travelled to the island six times since her son disappeared, and said it's "very difficult" to keep carrying on.

She said: "I am always determined to find out what happened to Michael, and potentially see him again.

"But the majority of time time is pure desperation, and it's impossible to carry on not knowing what has happened."