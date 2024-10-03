Two people have been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed at a property in Bristol.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at a property on Jamaica Street at around 7.50am on Friday 27 September.

A man in his 40s suffered a stab wound and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Mark Grinnall, 51, of no fixed address, and Katrina Henson, 47, of Bishopsworth, have been charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Avon and Somerset Police said they have both been remanded in custody. They are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 3 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…