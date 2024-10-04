The Virgin Orbit satellite launch in Cornwall failed after a fuel filter became dislodged, according to the official report into the incident.

A jumbo jet set off from Newquay airport in January 2023, but the LauncherOne rocket carrying nine satellites, failed to reach orbit.

A report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch has now confirmed the likely cause.

The publication found that: "On 9 January 2023, LauncherOne was dropped from under the wing of a modified Boeing 747-400 with the intention of inserting a payload of satellites into orbit.

An investigation was carried out into what caused the failed rocket launch. Credit: PA

"The mission proceeded as expected until the beginning of the first burn of the second stage engine when it is likely that a fuel filter within the fuel feedline dislodged from its normal position.

"This led to a series of events that caused the second stage engine to shut down prematurely, and the reduction of thrust meant the stage fell back to Earth."

Had the mission been successful, it would have been the first rocket the UK has sent into space.

In April 2023, the operator Virgin Orbit, filed for bankruptcy.

In January 2024, a year after the failed launch, Spaceport Cornwall said a an announcement about a new launch partner was imminent and to expect the next launch in 2025.