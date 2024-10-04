Drivers are being warned of delays on the M5 after a lorry overturned and crashed through the central reservation of the road.

The incident happened between Almondsbury and Falfield at around 3pm on Friday 4 October.

Avon and Somerset Police said the tanker was travelling southbound when it overturned and collided with several vehicles travelling northbound.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the motorway was closed in both directions.

National Highways say two southbound lanes have reopened, but the northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 15 and 14.

There are delays of up to 45 minutes on the approach to the area, it added.

The northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed throughout the evening to enable investigation work, vehicle recovery and any carriageway and barrier repairs required, National Highways said.

Motorists are being advised to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys and to consider alternative routes where possible.