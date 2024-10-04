Inside the salon where hairdressers are trained to spot domestic abuse signs

Play Brightcove video

Reporter Marina Jenkins finds out what signs the team at Meraki Salon are looking for when it comes to domestic abuse

Hairdressers at a salon in Devon have become to first to train in spotting signs of domestic abuse.

The team at Meraki Salon in Exeter was trained by the charity FearFree, as part of its new 'Combing Together' programme.

The charity says that for many victims of abuse, hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are the ideal setting to open up with someone they trust.

Hayley Williams, owner of Meraki, said the training has given her staff the confidence navigate more challenging conversations with their clients.

Hayley Williams is proud of her staff for taking part in the training. Credit: ITV West Country

Hayley said: "We now know what to say, what not to say, and how to signpost guests in the right direction to get help.

"We’re not just here to cut hair, I believe we’re here as listeners as confidants and also we can be lifelines so I do feel like we have the potential to make a difference."

Fear Fear estimates that one in four women experience domestic abuse and one in six to seven men.

'Comb Together' will soon be rolled out to another 20 barbers, hair and beauty salons across the West Country.

Joshua Frantz-Morgans, who is an independent domestic violence advisor for the charity, said: "We also want to make sure men have safe spaces too.

"Barbershops are a really common place for men to attend and quite frequently. We see the relationships that professionals have with their clients, it’s really built on trust.

"It’s also important that professionals feel comfortable in approaching the situation because we don’t want them to go home feeling that’s their burden."

Hairdresser Holly Tarr says building a trusting relationship with clients is key. Credit: ITV West Country

Holly Tarr, who is a hairdresser at Meraki, has trained in spotting signs of domestic abuse.

She said: "When you're seeing a guests that you’ve seen multiple times, they can become very comfortable and you can build a nice relationship with them.

"They can feel that they can really let go and tell you their worries and concerns. I feel like the salon is a very calming, relaxing atmosphere.

"You’re not really sat close to people so there is a bit more confidentiality about it."

Fear Free is a charity working across Devon and Wiltshire, working to "break the cycle" of domestic abuse, sexual violence and stalking.

The team supports more than 10,000 adults and children every year, "not only keep them safe" but help them to rebuild their lives "free from fear and abuse."

If you or somebody you know is affected by domestic abuse, FearFree is available to help in the South West.

You can contact their Wiltshire support line on 01225 775276 or their Devon support centre on 0345 155 1074.

Other resources available include: