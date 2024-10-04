A man who murdered his uncle by smashing his head repeatedly against a wall in an unprovoked assault has been jailed for life.

Grant Walker, 32, of Faringdon Road, Swindon, killed 53-year-old Terry Ricketts at his home in Westbourne Court in Swindon, on 25 February.

He was found guilty of murder by a jury, following a five-day trial at Bristol Crown Court in August.

During a sentencing hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 4 October, Walker was jailed for life and told he will serve a minimum of 12-and-a-half years.

Walker was visiting his uncle at his home when he attacked him in an unprovoked assault, putting him in a headlock and repeatedly striking his head against the wall.

Mr Ricketts went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Terry Rickets died following an "unprovoked assault" inside his own home Credit: Family handout

Walker left the house but was arrested the next day. He was subsequently charged with murder and remanded in custody.

In a subsequent police interview, Walker admitted assaulting Mr Ricketts after coming up behind him unexpectedly, but denied trying to kill him or cause him grievous bodily harm.

He was, however, found guilty of murder following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Following the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch said: "This has been an awful experience for Terry’s family and, while nothing can bring him back, I hope today’s sentencing can bring some form of closure for them.

"I’d like to thank them again for their patience and support with the investigation, which has culminated with this sentence."