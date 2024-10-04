A man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison for killing a father-of-two he met just days before through a mutual friend.

Alan Perrin assaulted David Armstrong multiple times while he was visiting a woman in Devon.

Perrin tried to act as though Mr Armstrong had become injured due to a fall. But in reality he had violently attacked the 42-year-old, leaving him with a bleed on his brain.

Mr Armstrong lived in Newcastle-upon-Tyne but had travelled to Devon in August last year to stay with a woman in Moretonhampstead.

Perrin, of no fixed abode, also knew the woman and met Mr Armstrong during his stay.

A few days after they first met, Perrin turned up to the woman’s garden - where she and Mr Armstrong had been sleeping in a tent together - and began hitting him in the head in an unprovoked attack.

Mr Armstrong did not react to the attack and was left with cuts and bruises on his head and face.

The following day, the woman left Mr Armstrong alone at her home to go to the shop. On her way back, she saw Perrin in his car and spoke to him about the previous night’s assault.

Perrin got angry so the woman left and carried on walking home.

She then saw Perrin drive in the direction of her home before he returned a few minutes later and told her to check on Mr Armstrong - claiming he had fallen over.

When she got home, Mr Armstrong was stumbling around the garden having been assaulted by Perrin.

While Mr Armstrong was initially awake, his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital eight days later due to multiple organ failure and bleeding on the right side of his brain.

Perrin was charged with murder, which he denied. He admitted to the lesser charge of manslaughter during a hearing at Exeter Crown Court on Thursday 3 October and has now been jailed for six and a half years.

Mr Armstrong’s family said: "David was a fun, loving and caring man. He was a father of two and was adored by all his family members. We will miss him dearly and will cherish his memory forever.”

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Dave Egan said: “I would like to pay tribute to Mr Armstrong’s family and thank the witnesses for coming forward which helped us piece together the events.

“Devon and Cornwall Police take violent crime seriously and will work tirelessly with partner agencies to ensure appropriate outcomes.”