A police officer accused of killing a woman by driving dangerously during a car chase will go on trial in January 2026.

Avon and Somerset Police Constable Matthew Pike was driving an unmarked police car involved in a pursuit through Bristol city centre in November 2021.

The car he was pursuing - a Volkswagen Tiguan - was involved in a fatal collision with a Honda Jazz in Newfoundland Circus.

Doctor Keryl Johnson was driving the Honda. The 35-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died there 11 days later.

Pike, who is 38 years old, is charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and is due to go on trial on 5 January, 2026.

The police officer also faces an alternative charge of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving, relating to the same alleged victim.

The charges allege Pike was driving a BMW on roads including Temple Gate, Temple Way, Bond Street, the Bearpit roundabout, King’s Square Avenue, Armada Place, Nine Tree Hill and Brigstocke Road.

Pike, who sat in the dock during the short hearing, spoke to confirm his name and to confirm he could hear proceedings.

The officer did not enter pleas to the charges against him.

Judge Peter Blair KC, the Recorder of Bristol, released Pike on unconditional bail.

Jocelyn Ledward KC, prosecuting, told the court: “This case arises out of a fatal collision that took place very shortly after midnight on 5 November 2021 which resulted in the death of Keryl Johnson.”

Ms Ledward said the trial is estimated to last between 10 and 15 days.

Ramin Pakrooh represented Pike during the hearing.

In a statement, the Independent Office for Police Conduct previously said: “The officer was driving an unmarked police vehicle and was pursuing a Volkswagen Tiguan which had failed to stop for police.

“During the pursuit the Volkswagen Tiguan collided with a Honda Jazz.

“The driver of the Honda sadly died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the collision.”

The IOPC said it investigated the incident following a mandatory referral from Avon and Somerset Police.

A file was then sent to the Crown Prosecution Service, which authorised the charges against the officer.