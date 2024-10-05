Three breeders who kept dogs and cats in "overcrowded and dirty" outbuildings have been banned from keeping animals for 10 years and ordered to pay more than £14,000.

Alison Gilbert, 60, Amy Gilbert, 33, and Jonathan Roberts, 36, pleaded guilty to not taking reasonable steps to ensure the needs of the animals in their care were met, and for failing to comply with welfare regulations.

Amy Gilbert also pleaded guilty to additional offence for causing the unnecessary suffering of animals.

The trio, all of Lower Biscovillack Farm in St Austell, were sentenced at Truro Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 2 October.

Cornwall Council said officers carried out an inspection of the farm in February 2023, following complaints from members of the public.

They found more than 60 dogs, which had not been spayed or castrated, and three litters of puppies living in "draughty, cold outbuildings, which were overcrowded and dirty".

The council said the officers also found a "poorly ventilated" outside cattery at the premises, housing expensive cats such as Bengals, Maine Coons and Ragdolls.

The cats were "dirty, with matted fur and faeces stuck to their coats," and kittens were also being advertised for sale without a Pet Shop Licence, the council added.

Cornwall Council carried out an inspection of Lower Biscovillack Farm in St Austell in February 2023. Credit: Cornwall Council

Cornwall Council said improvement notices were served which required the breeders to improve the animals' living conditions and to seek veterinary advice for underweight dogs.

Two months later, they reinspected the premises but found the conditions had not improved, and immediately revoked Alison and Amy Gilbert's dog breeding licence.

During the subsequent investigation, the officers discovered that more than 200 litters of puppies had been sold over a period of a few years.

They found that some of the dogs had been bred two or three times in a 12-month period.

During a sentencing at Truro Magistrates' Court, Alison Gilbert, Amy Gilbert and Jonathan Roberts were each given a Disqualification Order preventing them from owning, keeping, and dealing in cats or dogs for a period of 10 years. Amy Gilbert was also given a 12-month Community Order.

Alison Gilbert was fined £368 with a £147 victim surcharge, Amy Gilbert was fined £923 with a £114 surcharge, and Jonathan Roberts was fined £269 with a £108 surcharge. The Court awarded Cornwall Council full costs of £12,459.80.

Councillor Carol Mould, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods at Cornwall Council, said the trio showed a "blatant disregard" for the welfare of the dogs and cats in their care.

She said: "The animals were being used purely for breeding purposes to make money. We will not allow breeders to treat animals in this way and I hope this case acts as an example to others."