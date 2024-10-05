Former Gloucester Toys R Us transformed into new padel centre

A former Toys R Us building has been transformed into a new padel centre with nine indoor courts, as well as a shop, restaurant and bar.

Padel is a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, and has been described as "the UK's fastest emerging sport".

The 43,000 sq ft warehouse has been redeveloped by The Padel Club, who have courts across the UK.

The £1m development includes nine purpose-built padel courts, as well as a space for people to socialise.

Kris Ball, CEO of The Padel Club, said after working on the project for 12 weeks, it has been brilliant to see the transformation of the building.

He said: "It's quite a big landmark in Gloucester, and the difference from when we started both outside and inside is fantastic.

"To see a lot of people enjoying themselves playing padel is absolutely amazing."

The padel courts have replaced the old Toys R Us at The Peel Centre Retail Park

He added: "Padel is one of the largest growing sports in the world, largely because it's so easy to play and so easy to pick up.

"It's a really good social sport, and really good for the people of Gloucester as well."

The Padel Club started by opening courts in the north west of England, before expanding into the south.

The centre at Gloucester Quays is the The Padel Club's first site in the South West.