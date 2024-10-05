Play Brightcove video

An appeal has been launched to raise millions of pounds for a new cancer centre that could make a 'big difference' to patients.

The new building at Cheltenham General Hospital is predicted to cost around £18million.

Modern consulting rooms, new research facilities and a therapeutic garden will be built as part of the first phase of the project, which is mainly being funded by the Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity.

Existing facilities in the current oncology centre will also be upgraded during the second phase of the project.

The new centre will have modern consulting rooms and a therapeutic garden. Credit: Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust

Consultant oncologist at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Trust, Dr Charles Candish, said the new building is important "to help provide better care to patients".

"Our current building was constructed 25 years ago to serve our population. Since then, our workload growth has gone up and the consultation rooms are too small and too dark to provide quality care," he said.

Gillian Hayward, a patient at Cheltenham who lives near Wotton-under-Edge, has survived breast cancer twice in the last 12 years, and said an oncology centre should be designed to help patients feel "safe and secure".

"It can be a very traumatic experience being given bad news, and to be in the little rooms here - they're like boxes with no windows, and the lighting isn't brilliant. If you're sitting there and someone is telling you how life is going to change, it feels like the walls are coming in on you," she said.

Gillian Hayward is bringing local Rotary Clubs together to fundraise for the new centre. Credit: ITV News

Mrs Hayward, a member of the Rotary Club of Cotswold Tyndale, is now fundraising for the new centre by mobilising Rotary Clubs throughout the area to fundraise together.

She added: "I'm enjoying and have a very full and active life, thanks to the fabulous people here [at Cheltenham General Hospital], and how do you say thank you for that?"

"Well, my way is to try and galvanise others to raise the money and create that environment, so that patients coming in after me have a better experience".

Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity is hoping to raise a further £9m for the new cancer centre. Credit: Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity

Almost £8.5m has already been raised towards the project from government funding, and donations from businesses and individuals.

The Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity has now launched its fundraiser - The Big Space Cancer Appeal - calling on the public to donate towards their next target of £9m.

Richard Smith, Associate Director at the charity, said many people had made a start already. "We've had people cycling the length of the country, doing the Three Peaks Challenge, swimming ultra challenges. Everything from a five-year-old raising funds at a party to a 93-year-old skydiving.

"This will make such a difference for local cancer patients and indeed NHS staff, and that's why we're determined along with the community to make this a reality."