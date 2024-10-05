Police believe a fatal house fire in Weymouth was suspicious.

Dorset Police received a report at 10.59am on Friday 4 October of a fire at an address in Southdown Road in Weymouth.

Emergency services attended the scene.

A man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed.

A man in his 60s was also taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Following further enquiries into the cause of the fire, it is believed to be suspicious and detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) have launched a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third, of the MCIT, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this fire and officers are supporting them and keeping them updated with the progress of our investigation.

“We are treating this fire as suspicious and I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any unusual activity in the area of Southdown Road during the morning of Friday 4 October, or who has any information that might assist our enquiries.

“I would urge residents in the vicinity with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, as well as motorists with dashcam fitted who may have been in the area, to please review any footage for anything that might help our investigation.

“A cordon remains in place at the address and there will be an increased policing presence in the area as we continue to investigate this matter. Officers can be approached by members of the public with information or concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240152830.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.