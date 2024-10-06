Bristol charity shop named best in the South West

A charity shop in Bristol has been named the best place in the South West to find second-hand items.

The St Peter's Hospice shop in Westbury Park was one of 6,500 retail units nominated in the UK's Favourite Charity Shop Awards.

It was crowned the best charity shop in the South West following a public vote involving 13,000 people.

The awards were organised by the Charity Retail Association for the first time this year, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the organisation.

St Peter's Hospice Westbury Park Shop Manager, Harriet Wheadon, said she hopes the win will attract more customers so they can continue to raise "vital funds for our much-loved hospice".

"This is a huge boost for our amazing team of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to run our shop and welcome our lovely and supportive community through the doors every day," she said.

St Peter's Hospice is a local charity caring for adults with incurable illnesses in the Bristol, South Gloucestershire and North Somerset areas.

John Broomhead, St Peter's Hospice Retail Director, said: "Our charity retail offering really is second to none, and to be recognised by a body like the Charity Retail Association is a testament to that.

"We're incredibly proud of our shops across Bristol and we couldn't do it without the generosity of those who donate and those who shop, so thank you."

Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the Charity Retail Association, will visit the Westbury Park shop on 24 October to present the award.

The Charity Retail Association said the UK's Favourite Charity Shop overall will be announced at a special event in November.