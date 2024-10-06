Dartmoor wild camping campaigners rally round ahead of Supreme Court ruling 

Play Brightcove video

Watch Richard Lawrence's report here

People have gathered on Dartmoor to campaign for the right to wild camp.

In January 2023 Dartmoor landowner Alexander Darwall succeeded in the High Court in a case against the Dartmoor National Park Authority, removing the right to wild camp.

Following a protest of 3,500 people on his land at Stall Moor the National Park appealed, and a unanimous verdict was reached by the High Court judges - wild camping on Dartmoor was to remain.

Darwall is now taking the case to the Supreme Court on Tuesday 8 October where a final decision will be made.

Campaigners got together at Hound Tor on Sunday 6 October to defend their right to wild camp.

Speaking on behalf of The Stars Are For Everyone, Frankie Gould said: “If Darwall wins his case, there will be no further opportunity for appeal. Wild camping rights will cease to exist in England, and the continued ability for individuals and groups to sleep under Dartmoor’s stars will be lost.

“But there’s a bigger issue at stake here. The fact that a landowner is able to challenge our generations-deep right to sleep under the stars on Dartmoor points to the fragility and inadequacy of our current access system.”

Speaking for Right to Roam, Lewis Winks said: “Restoring wild camping rights to this tiny patch of England is not enough. Across the country we hear accounts of micro-enclosures, footpath blockages, access islands, and vast areas with little or no existing access to the countryside.

A fundraising effort to help support the NPA to continue to fight in court has already reached £120,000.

“The campaign for wild camping on Dartmoor is just one example of many. We’ve seen enough to know that it’s just a matter of time before another Darwall comes along to reduce, exclude and deny access to the places we love.”

“We'll be outside court on 8 October, alongside our allies, with a firm message: Win or lose, we need new legislation to protect and extend our access to the countryside.”

Should Darwall win, the National Park Authority (NPA) will be liable for approximately £400,000 in court costs arising from the three hearings. A fundraising effort to help support the national park to continue to fight in court has already reached £120,000, with over 4,000 individual donations.

Speaking on behalf of Dartmoor Preservation Association, Tom Usher said: “The generosity of the public has enabled the national park authority to defend the right to wild camp in court up to this point – we’ve still got a long way to go.

"We’d encourage anyone who is able to donate to the fundraising efforts. Should the NPA win the case these funds will be used to support young people to have amazing experiences on Dartmoor.”

Darwall declined to comment at this stage.