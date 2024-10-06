The friends and family of a "brave" teenager who died of cancer have raised thousands of pounds for charity in her memory.

Jess Thomas, from Yeovil, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014 at the aged of 17.

She was treated at the Bristol Haematology and Oncology centre, and just over a year later she passed away.

Her father, Dave Thomas, said: "Jess was fiercely independent and loved gymnastics, beauty and travel.

"She was pretty cross to be diagnosed with cancer as it meant all her plans, like doing her A Levels and a holiday to Portugal, had to be put on hold.

"She saw it all as a massive inconvenience more than anything, and I don’t think that she thought for one moment that cancer would end her life."

Jess' treatment in Bristol

After a brief stint on the paediatric unit in Yeovil, 17-year-old Jess was admitted to the Bristol Haematology and Oncology centre.

She was treated on Teenage Cancer Trust’s specialist ward, Area 61.

The charity funds 28 units in NHS hospitals for teenagers and young people with cancer, which are staffed by specially-trained nurses and youth workers.

Jess’s step-mum, Julie, said: “The unit was more like a youth club with a recreation and entertainment room, and she was able to sit and chat with other young people who had cancer, leading to some frank conversations.

"Being around other young people who understood what she was going through made a difference, and she made friends and grew close to her Teenage Cancer Trust nurse."

Dave added: “Jess just wanted to keep life as normal as possible. When she lost her hair, she got even more into beauty and planned to pursue that as a career when she recovered.

"I remember walking with her to Costa at the hospital to get a coffee and she was without her wig but had done her make-up beautifully and a woman stopped her to tell her how beautiful she was."

Jess went through 15 months of treatment but complications ensued, and she died aged 18, in January 2016.

Jess' dad Dave, right, and her step-mum Julie Credit: Teenage Cancer Trust

Thousands raised in her memory

While she was alive, Jess was grateful for the care she received from the Teenage Cancer Trust and started fundraising for it, with the aim of raising £5,000.

She was supported by Dave, Julie, her mum Kathy and her younger brothers Ollie and Josh.

Over the past eight years, they have all fundraised tirelessly in her memory.

Last month they held a 'memory ball' attended by more than 200 people, in the Haslebury Mill Tithe Barn in Crewkerne.

It raised £22,500 - a total which sees Jess’s family and friends smash through their £100,000 fundraising target for the charity that supported her through treatment.

Jess' family and friends celebrate smashing through their £100k fundraising target Credit: Teenage Cancer Trust

Jess’s mum Kathy Thomas said: “Jess was brave beyond words and put others before herself throughout her battle with cancer. She was the most loving, determined and beautiful daughter who was wise beyond her years.

“It was such a shock to lose her in the January of 2016. She was so inspirational in her bravery, determination and desire to help others that she has inspired all who loved and knew her to continue her fundraising. Forever proud of my beautiful brave Jess.”

Alongside the ball, a sponsored ‘Memory Walk’ themed around Jess’ 18 years of life, marathons, swimathons, Tough Mudder, and all manner of other events have helped her family and friends reach the incredible £100,000 total.

'Jess would think we're ridiculous'

Dave said: “Honestly, I think Jess would think we’re ridiculous with some of the things we’ve done over the years – she absolutely hated running - but I think she would have really enjoyed the ball.

“So many people have worked so hard to reach this total, and I’m particularly proud of my sons Ollie and Josh, as they’ve been through so much losing their sister.

“Jess also had a lot of friends, and their support has been outstanding over the years – particularly her friends Ellie, Elena, Maddy and Josie.”

'She was a great listener'

Ollie Thomas, Jess’s brother, said: “Me, my sister and brother have always been very close. I was always able to go to her about any of my problems and she would be there for me without hesitation.

"She was a great listener, and always had a positive outlook. She’s the bravest, most kind and supportive person I have ever known and one day I hope to be like her.

Jess’s other brother Josh added: “Jess was an amazing older sister to me and Ollie. It was the J2O trio we called ourselves. Jess was so funny and smart and always helped me and Ollie and navigate our way through life. She was so brave, and I'll be forever proud to call her my older sister.”

Dave added: “I always thought I’d stop fundraising when we reached the £100k but now I’m not so sure - perhaps we’ll keep going and raise even more in Jess’s memory.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…