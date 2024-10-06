A motorcyclist has died in a crash near Cirencester.

Emergency services were called to the A433 Tetbury Road in Cirencester shortly after 9.15am on Saturday 5 October with a report of a collision between a motorcyclist and car.

The collision, which involved the rider of a Honda motorcycle and an Audi A4, took place near to the Thames Head Inn.

The rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 50s and from South Cerney, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed.

Road closures remain in place on the stretch of road between Cirencester and Tetbury while collision investigation work takes place.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision and has not already spoken to police or who has dashcam footage they feel may be relevant.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 105 of 5 October.