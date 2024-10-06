Warnings issued for Gloucester and Cheltenham A&E departments

People are being told to avoid the A&E departments at Cheltenham General Hospital and Gloucestershire Royal Hospital unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Gloucestershire Royal and Cheltenham General Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust put out the first warning on social media just before 7pm on Saturday 5 October.

The trust said: “Our Emergency Departments at Gloucester and Cheltenham are extremely busy tonight (Saturday 5 October) and we are focusing on treating seriously unwell patients. We anticipate another busy day tomorrow (Sunday 6 October).

“Please help us by not attending our Emergency Departments unless it is a serious or life-threatening emergency. Call 111 or go to www.111.nhs.uk first to be guided to the right place for your care.

“Minor Injuries Units across the county are open until 8pm this evening, details here: https://www.ghc.nhs.uk/our-teams-and-services/miius/

“Thank you for your support.”

Just before 9am on Sunday 6 October, the trust said the departments remain "extremely busy" and "are likely to get busier during the day".

When approached, the trust said to keep an eye on social media for updates on the situation.