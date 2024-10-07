Army veteran thanks organ donor's family for giving him 'reason to live'

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Max Walsh spoke to Adrienne's family about her donation

The family of an organ donor from Bishops Cleeve have received a thank you letter from an army veteran saying their new liver has given them "a reason to live".

Adrienne Fry, 78, died from a brain haemorrhage last year and had signed up to the organ donor register.

Her liver helped save an anonymous army veteran who had completed several tours and been diagnosed with PTSD.

Adrienne's husband and daughter say they are both incredibly proud after reading the letter.

Paul Fry, Adrienne's husband, said: "It's very emotional because suddenly you have a connection between the person you've lost and somebody who is benefiting from that loss, which is quite a unique experience.

"And it also gives the family solace to know that there is something positive coming out of that awful experience of death, which we all will go through."

Adrienne spent her whole life caring for others. She was a headteacher at two primary schools in Bishop's Cleeve and Cheltenham before she retired.

Even then, she went on to build a school in Gambia which she helped run for another decade.

But as she got older she developed a number of health conditions before she passed away.

Her family say the act of organ donation has been a very positive experience.

Amanda Gaunt, Adrienne's daughter, said: "When we went to see her after the machines were taken off and post organ removal, it was really sad and we did try and turn it into a positive, saying that we were stood there crying as a family, but there would be another family crying with joy."

Since 2020 an opt-out system in England was introduced, where there is assumed consent for organ donation.

But Paul and Amanda are still urging people to join the organ donor register and discuss it with their loved ones.

Organ donation will not go ahead if family members object.

They want more lives might saved, but also want to see other families have a similarly positive experience.