A "beloved" emu that went missing from an animal sanctuary a week ago has been found dead in a river after a public search.

Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary first announced its “beautiful emu Irwin” had gone missing on Monday 30 September.

He was found dead on Sunday 6 October during the latest search of the River Avon.

The animal sanctuary believe Irwin slipped and stumbled into the river at night while playing with the other emus at the sanctuary.

While emus can swim, the animal sanctuary said it would have been difficult for him to swim to safety as the river was running quickly due to heavy rainfall.

Irwin (left) liked playing with the other emus at the sanctuary Credit: Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary

The animal sanctuary said it made the announcement of Irwin's death with an "extremely heavy heart," and described him as "a jolly emu who loved cuddles and especially cold showers during summer".

"He was also feisty and loved to chase the young emus around until they got bigger and gave as good as they got," the sanctuary added.

The animal sancutary thanked volunteers and members of the public who helped out in the search for Irwin.

It said: "We extend our heartfelt, and sincere gratitude to everybody who sent us best wishes, reposted on social media, and searched with us.

Volunteers and members of the public helped out in the search for Irwin Credit: Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary

"Your spirit of hope and positive energy has given us much strength this past week."

"Irwin gave us much love, and lived happily at The Malmesbury Animal Sanctuary. He will never be forgotten," it added.