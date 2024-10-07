The Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police, Rod Hansen, has been suspended following an alleged breach of standards of professional behaviour.

His suspension has been confirmed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is investigating the allegation.

A spokesperson for the police watchdog said: "We can confirm we are investigating conduct allegations against the Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Constabulary, Rod Hansen.

"The investigation follows a referral in August from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gloucestershire.

"The investigation concerns his handling of an allegation against a member of staff, and whether relevant policies and procedures were subsequently followed.

"We have today [Monday 7 October] served a gross misconduct notice on the Chief Constable to advise him his conduct is subject to investigation.

"Such a notice does not necessarily mean any disciplinary proceedings will follow. Our investigation is ongoing."

Rod Hansen has been the Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police since 2017.

Hanson has a Queen’s Police Medal and used to serve at Avon and Somerset Police.

The force also has a deputy in place and is looking to appoint a temporary chief constable.

Hansen's suspension by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Chris Nelson.

He said: "Earlier today, the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) informed Chief Constable Rod Hansen that it is investigating an alleged breach of standards of professional behaviour.

"I have decided to suspend Mr Hansen from his role with Gloucestershire Constabulary pending the outcome of this investigation.

"I will emphasise that the decision to suspend is a neutral act. It has no bearing on any indication of guilt and should not be seen as such.

"I have spoken to His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, Andy Cooke, after taking this decision.

"The Constabulary’s Executive Board will provide continuity for the organisation.

"My team and I are now working with other colleagues in policing to nationally identify a temporary Chief Constable who can lead Gloucestershire Constabulary during this period.

"I know that this will come as a shock to many in the County, especially to our hard working officers and staff, and to our partner organisations, but it is right that any allegations are dealt with consistently and investigated properly, thoroughly and swiftly. I have every confidence that the IOPC will do exactly that.

"It will be up to the IOPC to lead on any communication about the investigation that it considers necessary.

"In the meantime, I would like to assure residents and criminals alike that the Constabulary will be operating as normal, keeping our residents safe, and preventing and detecting crime."

