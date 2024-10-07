Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Bob Cruwys met with Dr Genem at her home in Exeter

A Palestinian woman living in Exeter says she is traumatised by messages she's been receiving from family and friends in Gaza.

Dr Suaad Genem, The Chair of Exeter's Respect festival, says she has just learned that the young captain of the football academy she helped to establish there has died.

She said: "When you see those kids traumatised, I am traumatised. A lot of people in Devon, in association, are traumatised with us."

"When I see my friends in the High Street, or walking, they stop with tears in their eyes and they hug me. I hug them back without words."

Dr Genem enjoys reminders of home Credit: ITV WESTCOUNTRY

Dr Genem moved to the UK 30 years ago but says the attachment to her identity as a Palestinian and her heritage is very important to her.

She keeps traditions from home alive in her home, sharing Zaatar, a dish of ground thyme, with her guests. She said: "When I look at it I see the soil from our land and when I touch it and taste it, specifically when my sister made it, it is precious".

"My soul is frozen but there is warmth inside for love and peace and this is what I want to portray myself. True Palestinians, there is always warmth in their hearts for peace. That is the true Palestinian."

She said: "Twelve months have passed with blood, with escalation and still, still, I have this hope, a strong hope, for a ceasefire".

"There is a glimpse of hope and I have to catch this with my hands, my heart, my eyes and say to myself 'hold on, just hold on, peace is coming'."