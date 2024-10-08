Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Sam Blackledge spoke to residents and traders in Plymouth

People in a busy area of Plymouth are calling for a safer pedestrian crossing, describing one junction in particular as "chaotic". The junction of Mutley Plain and Greenbank Road has been described as "an accident waiting to happen".

Nick Lear, Minister at Mutley Baptist Church, said: "The problem is that not all of the traffic flow is controlled, so sometimes you've got to try to cross the road and watch for three different traffic streams at different stages, none of which are stopped specifically for you.

"You have to just keep your eyes on the swivel all the time, when it could be so much easier and so much simpler."

Luke Pollard MP says the crossing needs to be improved. Credit: ITV News

Local politicians have set up a petition calling for a safer pedestrian crossing.Labour MP Luke Pollard said: "It's an accident waiting to happen because you can't see the traffic coming towards you due to the tight bends, there's no indication for pedestrians when it's safe to cross, and people rush across and this is really a dangerous spot.Charlotte Holloway, Labour councillor for Drake ward, said: "I think there are a number of options, I want to talk to the experts at the council to see what solutions are going to fit here whilst maintaining the smooth flow of traffic.

"I think a pedestrian crossing with a button of some kind is an option, there need to be clear windows when it's safe to walk and not safe to walk so pedestrians and drivers alike know that the road is safe."A spokesman for Plymouth City Council said they are aware of the concerns and looking into the costs of improving the crossing.