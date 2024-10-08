The M5 in Somerset is closed southbound following heavy rain on Tuesday 8 October.

Drivers are being diverted off the road at junction 25 for Taunton, as far as Wellington, due to flooding.

3.30pm - Road closed southbound between Falfield and the M4

National Highways wrote the following on X, formerly known as Twitter: " The M5 is closed southbound between J14 Falfield and J15 M4."This is for safety reason following heavy rain and subsequent flooding of the carriageway. "There are 20 minute delays at present but these will increase."

3pm - Road closed southbound from Taunton to Wellington

National Highways wrote the following on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The M5 in Somerset is closed southbound between J25 near Taunton and J26 near Wellington due to flooding following heavy rainfall. "More information to follow shortly. Thank you for your patience."

Updates to follow.