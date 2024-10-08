Police in Cornwall say that finding a missing 79-year-old woman is "the highest priority" in the county.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, "more than 100 officers and staff" are involved in the search for Anne Stacey, who was last seen at her home in St Cleer on Friday 27 September.

The large-scale search for Anne includes specially trained teams, who are carrying out "house to house visits, vast area searches and CCTV enquiries".

Police have released a new CCTV image of her taken at Morrisons in Liskeard on Wednesday 25 September.

The last confirmed contact with Anne was on Friday 27 September. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Residents in St Cleer are being urged by police to check their gardens, sheds and outbuilding as well as doorbell and dashcam footage.

Police say they have received a large number of possible sightings of Anne, "which officers have followed up on but at this time none of these have been confirmed".

"If you see Anne or know of her whereabouts please call police on 999 quoting log 817 of 3 October."