Paddington Bear swarmed by fans after being spotted at Land's End

People in Cornwall have been busy taking pictures with a very famous visitor - a statue of Paddington Bear which has popped up at Land's End.

It's part of a trail of 23 statues of the marmalade-loving bear which are being placed across the UK.

The sculpture has been placed on a bench at Land’s End a month before the release of Paddington In Peru on 8 November.

Paddington Bear was created 65 years ago by British-born writer Michael Bond.

The bear from Peru is famous for his love of marmalade, and his adventures have been adapted multiple times for television and cinema.

The statue is easily recognisable with Paddington's signature red hat, blue duffle coat, and a marmalade sandwich.

Credit: Press Release

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who plays Mr Brown in the film, says he is thrilled that "Fans, families and friends can sit down and have a chat with the marmalade loving bear".

General manager for Land’s End, and non executive director of Visit Cornwall, Trevor Broome said: "We’re delighted to be included as a location for one of the Paddington Bear benches as part of Paddington Visits, a UK and Ireland trail ahead of the new film release.

"As a landmark UK destination, it seems fitting that such an iconic British character should have a home with us.

"Set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean and Iconic Land’s End signpost, we’re sure visitors will enjoy having their photos taken here with Paddington."