A second man has been named among the five people on trial accused of murdering two teenagers in Bristol in January.

Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, were attacked in the Knowle West area of the city on the evening of January 27.

They were taken by ambulance to Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where they died in the early hours of the following day.

Two adults, Anthony Snook, 45, and Riley Tolliver, 18, and teenagers aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of their murders.

Tributes to Max and Mason left at the scene in Knowle West. Credit: PA

The trial began on Monday 7 October. About 50 potential jurors were called into the courtroom at Bristol Crown Court, where they were whittled down to 18.

They have been given a questionnaire, which includes asking whether they would be available to sit on the jury until the end of November.

Trial judge Mrs Justice May told them: “The defendants face two charges of murder relating to the death of two teenagers earlier this year.”

Those 18 potential jurors were sent away and on Tuesday 8 October 12 of them will be selected and sworn in.