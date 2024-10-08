Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Marina Jenkins sent this report from Brixham

People in Brixham say they still don't trust the quality of their water after South West Water was ordered to return more than £17million to customers for failing to meet pollution targets.

Regulator Ofwat made the announcement following its annual review of water company performances, with South West Water (SWW) to return the money via lower bills next year.

It comes just months after customers in Brixham were forced to boil their water for weeks after an outbreak of cryptosporidiosis.

During the cryptosporidiosis outbreak, bottled water was delivered to collection points in Brixham.

Ofwat has recategorised SWW from "lagging behind" to "average", but still underperforming in some areas like pollution incidents and drinking water quality.

Today’s report highlighted that the period between 2022-2023 saw an 80% increase in incidents - making SWW the worst-performing provider.

Giles Bristow, CEO of campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, said: "When are they going to learn and put the money to work that they're being given in customer bills and actually improve the environment"?

"Last year across the country 2,000 people let us know they got sick from going in the water. Many of those were in apparently excellent bathing waters and lots of those were in the South West."

A boil notice was issued by South West Water on 15 May, affecting around 40,000 people in the town. Credit: Piers Mucklejohn/PA

In total, Ofwat has ordered water companies across England and Wales to pay back nearly £160m because of poor performance, and also highlighted problems in culture and leadership with need for investment.

Pennon Group, which owns SWW, said: "Today, Ofwat confirmed that our Group’s position is improving across all our businesses. But we know there is more work to be done.

"We’re investing a record £1bn over 2 years and will continue to prioritise doing what is right for our customers, communities and the environment."

The Government says it will be carrying out a full review into the water sector.