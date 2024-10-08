The family of a woman who died in a car crash in Exeter has paid tribute to her.

Police were called around 10.45am on Tuesday 1 October after reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black VW Polo at Chantry Meadow, Exeter.

T he driver, Margaret Packham, 97, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Margaret’s family has thanked the emergency services at the scene, and also members of the public who came to her aid.

The family said: “Margaret lived in the West Country all her life. On moving to Exeter in the 1960s, she worked at St Loye’s College for nearly 20 years where she was an instructor in IT and office skills.

“Following her retirement, she volunteered at Hospiscare for some 30 years and was a member of the Trefoil Guild in Topsham and the Pinhoe WI.

“A lifelong Methodist, Margaret was a very active worshipping member of Exeter’s Mint Methodist Church.

"She made many friends and kept in touch with people both near and far and was greatly treasured and loved by all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed by friends and family.”

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward.

A spokesperson for the force said: "If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with police enquiries, please contact us via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 207 of 1/10/24."