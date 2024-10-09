“Abysmal” pumpkin harvests this season are down to slugs and bad weather, National Trust gardeners have said.

The charity said September’s cold and wet weather brought the growing season to end much earlier than usual, with its gardeners reporting reduced crops ahead of Halloween.

Among the worst affected was Kingston Lacy in Dorset, where pumpkins and squashes had to be harvested a month early, marking the earliest ever harvest for the property.

Only half of the country house and estate’s normal crop was saved, the National Trust added.

Gardeners at Kingston Lacy said only half of their normal crop has survived. Credit: National Trust

Head Gardener at Kingston Lacy Andrew Hunt, said: “Pumpkins need a long, hot growing season to do well.

"Unfortunately, we had a cold and prolonged spring, which meant that germination took place later than normal and then the cooler and wetter conditions over the summer really haven’t helped."

Arlington Court, in Devon, also reported an "absymal" season, with bad weather and slugs causing the loss of more than 150 squash and pumpkin plants — the majority of their crop.

Its senior gardener, Hannah Phillips, said this was down to down to the unpredictability of the weather due to our changing climate.

"Normally we grow a lot of squashes, but this year we lost the majority of the crop with only about half a dozen large pumpkins surviving," she said.

The National Trust said slugs, which have thrived in this year’s wet weather, have ruined the crops. Credit: National Trust

Usually, National Trust houses and gardens use the crops to create autumnal displays and provide seasonal dishes in their cafes and restaurants.

However, this year there will be fewer available at Kingston Lacy and Arlington.

Mr Hunt said: “We are going to have to be more creative with our displays this year.

"We won’t have as many and although we’re still going to be able to provide pumpkin and squash dishes in our café, they won’t be on the menu for as long."

The National Trust said the changeable weather is making growing crops much harder for gardeners as traditional dates for sowing and planting cannot always be relied upon.

Mr Hunt added: "We are going to have to continue to review how the climate is impacting all of the produce that we grow here, and we may need to review the varieties in the coming years.

"If pumpkin harvests continue to fluctuate, we will have to adapt our growing methods.”