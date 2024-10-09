Cornish fire crews are continuing to fight a compost fire at a recycling centre near Falmouth, more than a week after it initially broke out.

Greenspot centre at Higher Kergilliack Farm caught ablaze in the early hours of Monday 30 September.

The fire is currently around 100 metres long by 30 metres wide, and the height of a two-story building.

Martyn Addinall, manager at Falmouth Fire Station and the officer in charge, said that he could not give a definite time to when it will be fully extinguished.

Addinall said that staff are having to take a "measured, tactical move to get this fire out".

Services from across the county, from Falmouth to Newquay, are on rotas to put out the fire, while making sure there is enough cover across the rest of Cornwall.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service is also working with the Environment Agency and UK Health England to ensure that no further problems are being caused by the use of water and other elements of the operation.

Firefighters are having to use about 100,000 litres of water every hour to put out the blaze.

Locals have also complained of the smell of "vile" smoke reaching as far as several miles away.

Addinall has warned residents to keep their windows closed if they see smoke approaching their area, and said he couldn't guarantee there will not be more smoke in the future.

He stated that an investigation in the causes of the fire will take place once it has been put out.

The officer acknowledged reports of children playing at the site and lighting fires, with spontaneous heat also cited as another possible cause.

Credit: Lee Trewhela, Local Democracy Reporting Service.