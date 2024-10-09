A rat-infested restaurant in Cornwall has been fined nearly £5,000 after a visit from the environmental health inspector.

The conditions at 12 Beach Road in Newquay were described as "filthy" and covered in rat poo.

A live rodent was even spotted in the corridor while they were there.

Pollocks Pub Company Ltd has pleaded guilty at Bodmin Magistrates' Court to three offences under food hygiene regulations.

Magistrates heard of the conditions that were found that following an inspection on 18 October, 2023.

The inspecting officer found filthy conditions, an active rat infestation, and a clear failure to implement systems to ensure safe food was served to their customers.

The inspecting officer found filthy conditions Credit: Cornwall Council

Food equipment and the structure of the premises was found to be in a poor state of cleanliness with significant dirt observed.

There was an extensive rodent infestation and activity throughout the building.

Large amounts of both old and fresh rodent droppings were observed in areas used for food and drink storage and preparation.

A live rat was seen in the corridor adjoining the kitchen by the officer at the time of the inspection.

Following the inspection last year, they agreed to voluntarily close the premises whilst the infestation was dealt with and to undertake a deep clean.

Food equipment and the structure of the premises was found to be in a poor state of cleanliness Credit: Cornwall Council

Further investigation indicated that there had been an ongoing rodent infestation at the premises for some time, during which they continued to trade, putting their customers at risk.

Pollocks Pub Company Ltd, which operate a number of restaurants and bars in Cornwall, was fined £1,000 with an additional victim surcharge of £400 and the Council was awarded costs of £3,426.

Summing up, the Magistrates said these were serious breaches of the regulations that potentially put the public at risk, and that food ratings were earned and not entitled.

Councillor Martyn Alvey, portfolio holder responsible for Enforcement and Public Protection at Cornwall Council, said: “Clearly the conditions at these premises were far below the required standard. This business knew it had a rodent problem but failed to address it.

“I hope this case acts a reminder to other food businesses that we will not hesitate to prosecute where members of the public are put at risk in this way.”