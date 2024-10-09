Seventeen people suspected of working illegally as delivery drivers have been arrested at a Bristol caravan park.

Immigration Enforcement officers were sent to New Stadium Road, where they detained thirteen people. They will potentially be removed from the UK.

The four others were placed on immigration bail and will be required to report regularly to the Home Office.

Thirteen of those arrested have allegedly overstayed their permitted leave, while two are suspected to have breached their visa conditions. Another two are suspected of breaching their immigration bail conditions.

The Home Office said delivery drivers employed by big name companies are paid per job and not employed directly by the company, meaning they work for longer hours and often earn significantly less than the national minimum wage.

Minister for Border Security and Asylum Angela Eagle, said: "We are determined to clamp down both on illegal working and the exploitative treatment of illegal workers.

"Those working without the correct immigration status and worker’s rights can find themselves in unsafe and insecure conditions, facing exploitation and even modern-day slavery, often facilitated by organised criminal gangs.

"We are taking action to smash the gangs by creating the new Border Security Command, which will coordinate the work of law enforcement and intelligence agencies to tackle organised immigration crime."

Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance & Crime at Immigration Enforcement, said: “This operation sends a clear message to those who seek to exploit the labour market to employ workers illegally, and those who believe they can work here without the correct status.

"The Home Office is committed to enforcing immigration law and will not tolerate any abuse.

“It is our priority to uphold border security and to ensure the criminals who seek to exploit it face serious consequences.”