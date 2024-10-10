The former Deputy Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police is the subject of a criminal investigation, it has been revealed.

According to Gloucestershire Police, Shaun West is being investigated in relation to a number of serious allegations including assault and misconduct in public office.

Mr West is also being investigated by the I ndependent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). He retired in June 2024 after he was suspended by Chief Constable Rod Hansen in January.

These latest allegations came to light after the current Chief Constable was suspended for alleged gross misconduct.

Gloucestershire Police issued a statement, which reads: "We understand that both the communities we serve, and our own workforce, will be concerned and unsettled following the suspension of Chief Constable Rod Hansen.

"We are continuing to provide the best service we can to our communities, and we would like to assure everyone that frontline policing will not stop, and we will continue to respond to calls from those who need us.

"We have dedicated and hardworking officers, police staff and volunteers who will continue to keep people safe from harm, pursue offenders and investigate crime.

"Chief Constable Rod Hansen was suspended by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Chris Nelson on Monday (7 October), following the launch of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

"The IOPC confirmed it is investigating conduct allegations against Chief Constable Hansen relating to his handling of an allegation against a member of staff, and whether relevant policies and procedures were subsequently followed.

"Former Deputy Chief Constable Shaun West retired in June 2024, and he also remains subject to an IOPC investigation.

"He is under criminal investigation in relation to a number of serious allegations including assault and misconduct in public office. He was suspended by Chief Constable Hansen in January 2024 after the IOPC launched an investigation.

"The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) is working with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the College of Policing to identify a temporary Chief Constable who can lead the Constabulary and provide consistency during this period.

"We are unable to comment further on the investigations as that is a matter for the IOPC.

"We want to reassure people the remaining members of the Chief Officer Group (COG) and the wider Executive Board will provide continuity of leadership until a temporary Chief Constable is in place, and senior leaders across the organisation met yesterday (Tuesday 8 October) to ensure our important work continues as normal.

"In Gloucestershire, we have three Assistant Chief Constables (ACCs), one of whom is temporary, and an Assistant Chief Officer (ACO), all of whom are highly experienced officers.

"While the situation is unusual, it isn’t unprecedented, and we’d like to reassure our communities, staff and partner organisations we continue to operate as normal.

"As soon as there is any developments or changes to our leadership group we will provide a further update."