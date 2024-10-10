A man accused of killing two people and dumping their remains in suitcases by Bristol’s Clifton Suspension Bridge has appeared at the Old Bailey.

Yostin Andres Mosquera is charged with the murders of Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, between July 8 and 10 in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

On Wednesday 9 October, the 34-year-old defendant, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.

The Colombian national wore a grey tracksuit and spoke to confirm his identity with the help of a Spanish interpreter in court.

Prosecutors allege he killed 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth between 8 and 10 July in London. Credit: BPM Media

He was not asked to enter pleas to the charges against him.

During the hearing, trial judge Mr Justice Bennathan KC moved the provisional Old Bailey trial date back from April 14 next year to April 29 next year.

The senior judge set a further plea and case management hearing for the week of November 25 and remanded the defendant into custody.