Watch the emotional moment Lexi Chambers completes epic challenge

A former NHS nurse and Army veteran has travelled from John o'Groats to Land's End in a standard wheelchair.

Lexi Chambers, from Exeter, is a below-knee amputee who has multiple chronic pain conditions which have seen her undergo more than 20 surgeries.

But despite challenges with her health, the athlete has achieved multiple sporting accolades.

In 2022, she broke world records for the fastest half and full marathons using a non-sport wheelchair.

The following year, she achieved new world records for the furthest distance covered in 12 hours using a wheelchair and for completing the Bath Half Marathon.

But her latest challenge was perhaps the toughest yet as she covered the length of the UK in a standard wheelchair.

Lexi has travelled a total of 874 miles, taking on the equivalent to a marathon every single day.

Kathy Wardle speaks to Lexi Chambers at the end of her gruelling challenge

Speaking to ITV News West Country after crossing the finish line, Lexi said she was "amazed" at the support she's received.

"I'm really, really overwhelmed," she said. "It's really hard to put into words - I'm relieved, a bit tired, but just amazed at the amount of support I've had all the way through.

"The amount of people that are here right now is just massively overwhelming - it's wonderful."

She said the hills were the biggest challenges - particularly when paired with the recent wet weather.

"I didn't anticipate that many hills or how high they would be," she said. "And then the hills with rain as well - that can get pretty tough.

"I don't think there's a road in the country that exists that doesn't have a camber on it so you've got a hill and then the camber kind of goes sideways which means you've got to push with one hand."

Lexi has been stopping at rugby clubs along the way in a bid to shine a light on the women's sport.

"Part of the actual journey is a rugby relay," she said. "I wanted to showcase women's rugby and how amazing it is, how important it is.

"I started with a ball from Exeter Chiefs women. I took it up to Scotland and then passed a signed ball from club to club to club all the way down the country to demonstrate the connectivity behind women's rugby - and hopefully inspiring people to give them a go.

"Go along to your club and support the women."