The body of a woman has been found during searches for an elderly woman who went missing in Cornwall two weeks ago.

Anne Stacey was last seen at her home in St Cleer, near Liskeard, on Friday 27 September, and she was reported missing on Thursday 3 October.

The 79-year-old's disappearance led to more than 150 police officers and staff, as well as search and rescue volunteers carrying out dozens of searches.

Devon and Cornwall Police also said finding Ms Stacey was their "top priority" in the county.

O n Thursday 10 October, the force confirmed that a woman's body had been discovered in the St Cleer area.

Formal identification has not yet taken place but the family of Ms Stacey has been informed.

The force added that the death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.