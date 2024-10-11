A dock operator has been fined after a crane collapsed in Cornwall, putting more than 250 people at risk.

Emergency services declared a major incident on Falmouth Docks following the collapse of a A&P Falmouth Limited crane on 10 May 2017. The surrounding area was evacuated and cordoned off.

The crane had been operating above the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship 'Tidespring', when the driver noticed the jib was descending uncontrollably.

The driver managed to move the crane away from the ship and over the dockside before it collapsed, with the jib landing on a cage of acetylene cylinders.

There were approximately 258 workers on site at the time.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found A&P Falmouth, a company with an address in Tyne and Wear, had failed to properly maintain the crane.

Although it had been examined by a third party, its recommendations regarding defects were not acted on by A&P Falmouth.

A&P Falmouth Limited, of Wagonway Road, Hebburn, Tyne and Wear pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £750,000 and ordered to pay £26,792.30 in costs at Truro Crown Court on 11 October 2024.

HSE inspector Melissa Lai-Hung said: “This was a very serious incident and it is fortunate nobody was injured or killed as a result of this catastrophic failure at Falmouth Docks.

“We thoroughly investigated this incident and found that A&P Falmouth Limited’s system of maintenance was not effective in preventing the collapse of the crane.

“This case not only highlights the importance of regular proactive maintenance but also the inspection of lifting equipment. Companies looking for advice in these areas can find readily-available and free guidance on the HSE website.”