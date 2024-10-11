Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets: Timings, prices and tips for general sale

Glastonbury Festival has announced tickets for next year's festival will rise to £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee.

It is a £13.50 increase from this year's event, which cost £360 plus a £5 booking fee, and almost a £40 hike from the price in 2023.

Tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 will go on sale at the beginning of November - with millions of people from around the globe expected to try to get their hands on one.

It is one of the most sought-after festivals in the world and there are only around 200,000 tickets up for grabs, with two sales in total.

Fans who miss out will have to wait until 2027 to try and get their hands on tickets again, as the festival is taking a fallow year in 2026 to allow the land to rest and recover.

Dua Lipa performed her first headline set at Glastonbury last year Credit: PA

When is Glastonbury Festival 2025?

Next year's festival will take place from June 25 to 29, 2025 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

When do general tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2025 go on sale?

General admission tickets will go on sale at 9am on Sunday 17 November.

What time do Glastonbury general tickets plus coach travel go on sale?

General tickets plus coach travel will go on sale ahead of general release at 6pm on Thursday 14 November.

Coaches to Glastonbury Festival 2025 Credit: Glastonbury Festival

How much do Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets cost?

Tickets will cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. A £75 deposit is required when booking in November, with the rest of the balance needing to be paid by the first week of April 2025.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets plus coach travel packages for the 2025 festival on November 14 and general tickets on November 17.

An additional fee will be charged for the coach transfer if this package is selected.

These standard tickets will not include additional perks like glamping accommodation, which can be paid for separately after tickets are obtained.

If you are not successful you have a second chance to secure a ticket in the resale in April, depending on how many people have failed to pay the full balance of their ticket by the deadline.

How do you register for Glastonbury Festival 2025 tickets?

Everyone, aged 13 or over, who wishes to attend Glastonbury Festival 2024 must be individually registered before trying for a ticket in the ticket sales.

To purchase a ticket, members of the public must register on the Glastonbury's website by 5pm on Monday 11 November

You can register here and check on your registration here.

Shania Twain played the coveted Legends slot at last year's festival. Credit: PA

How hard is it to get Glastonbury tickets?

Glastonbury tickets are notoriously had to get and sell out in no time - with millions of people trying for just a few hundred thousand tickets.

Last year, general tickets for the festival sold out in less than an hour, with general tickets plus coach travel packages selling out in just 25 minutes.

Tips and tricks for getting Glastonbury Festival tickets

The main tip to getting Glastonbury tickets is to be extremely organised.

If you want to go to Glastonbury Festival, you have to be registered beforehand. Registration for 2025 ends on 30 September.

If you are already registered, make sure you have the registration details for you and your group handy at the start of the sale, which is on 2 November for coach travel at 9 am on 5 November.

You will need each person's full name, postcode and registration details.

If you get through you will only be able to purchase a maximum of six tickets at a time.

If there are more than six of you trying, you should decide how to split your group ahead of time, because there will not be time to make decisions once you get through.

If one person from the group already has a ticket reserved for them when you get through, entering their details again could delay the transaction for the rest of the group.

If you get through, you will have to pay a £50 deposit plus the coach fare if it applies to you - so make sure you have enough money available in your account to cover the entire group.

UK tickets can be purchased with a UK debit card or Visa or Mastercard credit card, while international tickets can only be bought by Visa credit card or Mastercard credit card.

The festival's organisers also advise people not to use multiple devices.

They said: "Attempting to book tickets online using multiple browser tabs can confuse the ticket sales process and cause your transaction to fail.

"We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction."