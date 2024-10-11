The West of England's Metro Mayor MP Dan Norris says he's "sad in some ways" that he's not allowed to stand for re-election but "like everybody else" must "abide by the rules".

As part of a crackdown on MPs having second jobs, the new MP for North East Somerset & Hanham will not be able to continue in his mayoral role when it's up for re-election in May.

Mr Norris spoke to ITV News in Scotland at Sir Keir Starmer's first-ever meeting of his new Council of Nations and Regions on Friday 11 October.

Mr Norris said: "Like everybody else, I have to abide by the rules, and if that's the rules, that's what happens."

The Labour Party's National Executive Committee approved the rulebook changes at the annual conference in Liverpool earlier this month, saying it is "committed to MPs focusing on being MPs".

After losing the former Wansdyke seat to Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2010, Mr Norris stood to be the Mayor of the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) in 2021.

This year, he beat Sir Jacob to win the North East Somerset and Hanham seat, with a majority of 5,319. Shortly after winning, he said there was "precedent in politics" for MPs to carry out two jobs at the same time.

Speaking in Edinburgh, Mr Norris said: "We've got off to a really good start since I've been Mayor, we've got a higher profile, we're on the right trajectory.

"I'm sad in some ways not to be able to continue that, but I know that hopefully the next Labour Mayor will be able to continue that work and it's very important for the people in my area who really ned to get growth and wealth creation going again, because it's been very absent for many years and that needs to change."

Labour's group leader on Bristol City Council, Tom Renhard, announced on Friday that he is standing to be the Party's candidate for the mayoral election next year.

In a post on X, he said: "Everyone in our region deserves the chance to thrive. Truly affordable homes, nature, infrastructure, buses under public control, community investment and good jobs.

"That's why I’m standing to be your Labour candidate for West of England Mayor."

Mr Norris was joined in Edinburgh by the prime minister and regional mayors from across the country, as the PM reiterated his commitment to greater devolution of powers to local leaders.

But, as it stands, Mr Norris is the only regional mayor in the South West of England, with councils across the region currently in talks about possible devolution deals.

Dan Norris

When asked if other parts of the South West should be pushing ahead with them, Mr Norris said: "It's for each area to decide what it needs, it's not for me to tell them.

"But what I know is it works very well for my region."

Speaking at the opening of the meeting on Friday morning, Sir Keir Starmer said the council was a "statement of intent on my behalf, and on behalf of the government, about the way in which we want to work with all of you.

"I think that is as important as the substance of what we discuss, is how we collaborate, how we work together.

"Because the UK is really strong, we've got so much to offer, particularly when it comes to growth and investment, but we are a bit complicated."

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…