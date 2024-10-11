Play Brightcove video

ITV West Country's Robert Murphy reports ahead of the inquiry beginning

An inquiry into the death of a Wiltshire woman who was exposed to a toxic nerve agent is due to begin - but former Prime Minister Theresa May has warned "justice is unlikely".

Dawn Sturgess, from Amesbury, died after coming into contact with a discarded perfume bottle containing the chemical weapon, Novichok, in July 2018.

The 44-year-old had been given the bottle by her boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who was unaware it was actually filled with the lethal nerve agent.

Her contact with the chemical followed the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter, Yulia, and police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year. All three survived, as did Mr Rowley.

What happened to Dawn Sturgess?

Emergency services first discovered Ms Sturgess was unwell on 30 June 2018 when paramedics from South Western Ambulance Service were called to a residential address in Amesbury, where she had collapsed.

Ms Sturgess was taken to Salisbury District Hospital, where medics and police realised she had been poisoned by the same nerve agent used on the Skripal's eight miles away, almost four months earlier.

While Mr Rowley regained consciousness two days later, Ms Sturgess died on 8 July.

The intended target of the attack: Sergei Skripal, and his daughter Yulia.

Ex-PM Theresa May: 'I hope the inquiry brings closure to the family of Ms Sturgess'

An inquiry into her death is due to begin on Monday 14th October in Salisbury.

But speaking ahead of its start, a former Prime Minister has warned that Ms Sturgess' family are unlikely to receive justice as the UK Government cannot get to those responsible.

Theresa May told the BBC she hopes friends and family of Ms Sturgess “will take some comfort” from the probe into her death.

Baroness May said of the inquiry: “I would hope by the end of it the family and friends of Dawn Sturgess feel it has got to the truth.”

The former British leader said, however, that “closure to all the people affected would only finally come with justice, and that justice is highly unlikely to happen”.

An international arrest warrant was issued for three Russian men thought to be involved in the attacks on British soil, but as the Russian constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens it is unlikely they will ever stand trial.

Baroness May also said the Russians accused of executing the attack acted with “utter recklessness”.

“You felt they just didn’t care about anything,” she said.

Theresa May reponding to the poisonings as Prime Minister in 2018.

Wiltshire Police: 'Extra patrols but no suggestion of any wider risk to the public'

The Chief Constable of Wiltshire Police, the force which responded to both the attack in Salisbury and later to the poisoning of Ms Sturgess, has also commented ahead of the inquiry.

Ch Con Catherine Roper said: “It is important to remember that at the heart of this inquiry are Dawn’s family and loved ones whose lives have been irreversibly changed.

“We also fully appreciate the impact that the inquiry starting in our county might have on our local communities. It will, undoubtedly, bring back some difficult memories for those who were living and working in Salisbury and Amesbury in 2018.

“Our collective focus, therefore, remains on supporting our communities and ensuring Wiltshire Police continue to provide the local policing service that our communities need."

The force has been carrying out "extensive planning" to ensure the security of the inquiry in Salisbury, so that it can run interrupted.

The family of Ms Sturgess wanted the Skripals, the targets of the assassination attempt in March 2018, to give oral evidence to address “unanswered questions”.

The pair, however, were excused from doing so in a subsequent ruling, with the relevant judgement citing an “overwhelming risk” of another physical attack on their lives.

Ch Con Catherine Roper and Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Wilkinson say there will be an increase police presence in Salisbury.

Ch Con Roper added: "We have developed a proportionate policing plan which will be resourced, largely, by our Neighbourhood Policing colleagues. These are familiar faces within the community with strong, local connections.

“Although our communities in Salisbury city centre will likely see an increased policing presence for the duration of the Salisbury hearing, there is no current intelligence to suggest there is any risk to the wider public.

“Our policing response to the Inquiry is in line with other, similar-sized public events.

“Importantly, I would like to reassure our communities that there will be no impact on the local policing provision within and around Salisbury or the wider county during the opening week of the Inquiry.“

She added that there will be increased foot patrols and anybody who is concerned should speak to their local neighbourhood officers.

Philip Wilkinson, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Wiltshire, added: “It is right and proper the family of Dawn Sturgess have the chance to learn how Dawn died and why. For them to be able to have some proper closure, even if it is years down the line, is my sincere hope for them.

“Wiltshire Police has co-operated with the Inquiry throughout and I have been reassured by Chief Constable Catherine Roper that any organisational learning necessary because of what may be discussed in the upcoming weeks, and subsequent recommendations from the Inquiry’s report, will be acted upon and implemented – if it has not already."