A man has been jailed for 18 years after the attempted murder of a teenager in Bristol earlier this year.

Joel Binnings, 20, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 11 October after stabbing a 16-year-old boy in McDonald's, in The Horsefair, on Thursday 8 February.

The victim spent almost four months in hospital following the attack and sustained serious injuries, some of which are life-changing.

Treatment provided by emergency services and members of the public at the scene, along with medics at Southmead Hospital, helped to save his life.

The victim’s parents prepared statements for the court to explain how the attack had impacted on their son and family.

His mother said: "The night of 8 February was the worst night of my life.

"I got a call that my son had been stabbed. Going to the hospital I had no idea of how serious a condition he was in.

"When I got to the hospital he was in surgery and I was told the severity of his injuries.

"Words cannot express how I felt when hearing what was happening to him.

"I was at the hospital for days, not going home, afraid to leave him. I didn’t, couldn’t, go to work for several weeks.

"How could I when he was continually having to fight to stay alive?"

She said she felt "physically sick" just thinking back to what happened to her son and the constant pain he has been in for months.

She added Binnings had put her family through "hell" and described what he did as "unforgivable".

The victim’s father said: “When I received the phone call that my son had been seriously stabbed at McDonald's in Bristol, my heart was broken.

“I had no idea what to expect on arrival at the hospital. Seeing my son in intensive care, attached to life support machines, was frightening. They told me they could not promise that the bleeding would stop.

“I got on my knees and prayed. I couldn't sleep, eat, go to work, nothing. Seeing my son out of hospital is a blessing, however his life has changed forever.”

The victim’s siblings also described 8 February as the ‘most painful and traumatic day of our lives’.

Binnings, of Fishponds, denied one count of attempted murder but was found guilty by a jury following a four-day trial last month.

Jurors came to the verdict after watching CCTV of the incident and hearing from witnesses who were in the fast food restaurant at the time.

In the CCTV, the victim could be seen trying to run away from Binnings and holding his hands up in defence.

After the attack, Binnings ran out and despite being chased by a police officer who happened to be patrolling the city centre at the time, was able to flee the area.

Detectives quickly identified him as the offender, and he was arrested a few days later.

Several members of the public went to his victim’s aid, including an off-duty nurse, before more officers and the ambulance service arrived.Senior Investigating Officer, DI Hannah Marsh, said: "The public should be left in no doubt this was a truly horrendous attack on a teenager in the middle of a crowded fast food restaurant."We would like to reiterate our thanks to all who rushed to the boy's aid. Emergency medical care, coupled with a degree of good fortune, means he survived an attack which on another day could have been fatal.“Nevertheless, the physical and mental effect this has had on the victim should not be underestimated."I am sure the emotional words from the victim's family will strike a chord with any parent or guardian, as their lives have been turned upside down by what happened.

"The serious consequences of knife crime are clearly demonstrated by the heartfelt words the family have prepared for this sentencing hearing."The victim and his family have shown phenomenal courage throughout our investigation and the subsequent trial and we appreciate their support while we have investigated what happened, which has led to Binnings today beginning a significant prison sentence."