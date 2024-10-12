Video shows moment car explodes in Brixham after catching fire
Pictures from Brixham Fire Service
Footage has emerged of the moment a car seemingly exploded after catching fire in the centre of Brixham.
It caught alight in St Mary's Square around 9pm on Thursday 10 October.
Dramatic photos and video footage show the vehicle fully ablaze, with the flames spreading rapidly.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started accidentally and the vehicle was completely destroyed.
The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. No one was injured.
A video shared by Brixham Fire Station on Facebook shows the car in flames before an explosion causes sparks to fly into the air.
Locals who appear to have emerged from their homes and businesses can be seen looking on in shock.