Play Brightcove video

Pictures from Brixham Fire Service

Footage has emerged of the moment a car seemingly exploded after catching fire in the centre of Brixham.

It caught alight in St Mary's Square around 9pm on Thursday 10 October.

Dramatic photos and video footage show the vehicle fully ablaze, with the flames spreading rapidly.

Crews tackling the blaze on St Mary's Square in Brixham. Credit: Brixham Fire Service

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started accidentally and the vehicle was completely destroyed.

The fire was extinguished using two hose reel jets with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. No one was injured.

The vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze. Credit: Brixham Fire Service

A video shared by Brixham Fire Station on Facebook shows the car in flames before an explosion causes sparks to fly into the air.

Locals who appear to have emerged from their homes and businesses can be seen looking on in shock.